Veterans United Foundation makes donation to inclusive playground project

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Veterans United Foundation gave some significant financial support to a inclusive cause in Lawton.

The foundation donated $25,000 to Children United of Southwest Oklahoma.

The funds will go to Children United’s Inclusive Playground Project which aims to create a play space and cater to all children, regardless of disabilities.

The Veterans United Foundation was overjoyed to lend their aid to a cause like this.

“We love giving back to children it’s just such a special project you know that those that are in need are going to be able to use it and be able to play alongside you know with all the other children and their peers so this is something that’s truly going to be amazing for Lawton,” Beth Fletcher, branch manager of Veterans United Foundation, said.

Veterans United Foundation is celebrating its tenth anniversary with donations around the community.

