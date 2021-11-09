Expert Connections
Wildlife Refuge relocates popular tree from habitat

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you have ever been to the parallel forest in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, you might have passed by the popular Dead Tree.

That landmark has been relocated due to damage caused by people and cars.

Wichita Mountains Park Ranger Quinton Smith said they had to remove the Dead Tree because of high traffic in the area.

He said people were driving and parking on the grass, near the popular photography back drop, destroying the grass and habitat.

”Our mission is to preserve the habitat and wildlife on the refuge,” Smith said. “If we start having to big of a impact in one area, just like the tree here that tree and people using that tree starting to have a negative impact on the habitat in this area.”

Smith said trash was another issue, as well as people parking on the shoulder.

Now that it’s gone, he hopes the area will begin to grow back and benefit the wildlife in the refuge.

”One, right off the bat, we’re gonna stop seeing so much litter in this area,” Smith said. “Secondly, the grass and stuff will have time to rehab. And thirdly, we’re gonna reduce that risk of having traffic incidents along the edge of the road and causing fires.”

The removal is causing concern for local photographers who frequent the spot.

Smith said professional photographers or those taking pictures for commercial use will have to get a permit.

He said this has always been the rule, but it hasn’t been enforced, until now.

”So paid is if you’re under contract with National Geographic, or if you’re under contract by someone doing a family or senior photos, anything like that,” Smith said. “Anytime there is intent to generate revenue off the refuge you need a commercial use photography permit.”

The tree has been moved and Wildlife Refuge officials have asked that we do not specify where.

If you want information on where and how to apply for the special permit, click the link.

Special use permit

