420 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 561
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 420 new cases of the Coronavirus on Wednesday.

So far, there have been 650,689 total cases of the virus in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 561, with 5,071 currently active cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 35 new deaths in the state, bringing the state’s total to 11,581.

