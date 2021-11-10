Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Fall settles back in behind the cold front

Quiet and dry over the next several days
By Noel Rehm
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, storms will continue moving across Texoma along and ahead of a cold front. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for Grady, Caddo, Comanche, Stephens, Jefferson, Wichita, Cotton, Clay and Archer counties until 10:00 pm. Once the front moves east of the area by 9:00 pm there will be gradually clearing with skies becoming mostly clear. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s and winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.

On Thursday, dry and cooler air will filter in allowing for lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. A series of reinforcing fronts will push through through the upcoming weekend keeping temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s.

There will be a lack of moisture over the next several days which will shutoff rain chances for Texoma. A weak developing ridge moves in from the west on Tuesday bringing a warming trend ahead of another cold front arriving by the middle of next week.

