7News First Alert Weather: Our next cold front brings scattered showers & storms tomorrow evening

Cooler weather filters in at the end of the workweek
By Noel Rehm
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a weak warm front moves across Texoma this evening increasing clouds and allowing patchy fog and drizzle to develop. Temperatures will be slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, mostly cloudy with highs topping out in the low 70s ahead of an approaching cold front that is expected to arrive after sunset. This will initiate scattered showers and thunderstorms between 5:00 - 9:00 pm. Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible mainly for areas along and east of I-44. Storms that become organized could be capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph and skies are expected to gradually clear behind the front.

Temperatures will cool into the mid-60s on Thursday afternoon, with a secondary front pushing through on Thursday evening keeping fall-like temperatures in place into the upcoming weekend.

