CCHD hosts two-part hiring fair for nurses

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Nurses searching for career options were invited to a free breakfast this morning hosted by the Comanche County Health Department.

It was the first, Children First: Oklahoma’s Nurse-Family Partnership hiring event.

Representatives were present to interview nurses interested in a career with OSDH.

Children First nurses offer home-based services to mothers expecting their first child.

The event started at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Panera Bread, if you missed it, there will a second session later Wednesday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For those who are unable to attend, they can email their resume or any questions about the position to comanchechd@health.ok.gov.

