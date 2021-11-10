Assumption of Responsibility ceremony takes place at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - In a ceremony at Fort Sill Wednesday, Command Sgt. Maj. William Taylor assumed his newest position.

Taylor, who is the former commander of the 4th Battalion 3rd Air Defense Artillery, has served at Fort Sill since 2019.

He will now be the Command Sergeant Major for the Garrison, and will assist in the overall running of Fort Sill.

Taylor said he is excited to help with the growth of Fort Sill.

He said he looks forward to continuing the work he started in the 4th Battalion, by helping more soldiers.

“I continue to serve because I love my country, and I love serving my country,” Taylor said. “And, just looking at different positions, one of the best things I’ve done over the last 23 years is serving soldiers and Families.”

Taylor hopes his new position will allow him to help families and soldiers are a larger scale.

He also hopes his command can help the cultivate the relationship between the Garrison and the local community, which his family is proud to be a part of.

