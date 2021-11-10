Expert Connections
City of Lawton to honor veterans Thursday

The City of Lawton will host a Veteran’s Day Celebration starting at 9 in the morning Thursday.
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will host a Veterans Day Celebration starting at 9 in the morning Thursday.

The celebration is in honor of city staff members who are veterans or active duty reserves.

It will start with breakfast, followed by a performance by the 77th Army Band and guest speaker Albert Johnson, Jr.

City officials said they are proud to honor the over 150 veterans or active reservists who currently work for the City of Lawton.

