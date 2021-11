LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An evening crash in Lawton left a car and truck with major damage.

It happened after 6 p.m. along southeast Camelot and 40th street.

There the red car was headed east on Camelot when it ran into a parked truck along the curb.

Police said the driver was not seriously injured.

