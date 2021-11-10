“Crash pads” cause of housing controversy in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A lawsuit has been filed due to a housing controversy between the City of Altus and residents.

The issue is centered around what’s called a crash pad. Those are homes that are rented by the room, primarily to people stationed at Altus Air Force Base. This is an issue for the City of Altus, as they view those as businesses, similar to hotels, that are operating in areas strictly zoned for residential use.

A google search for Altus crash pads will show you several homes in Altus that you can rent a room in. City Manager Gary Jones says renting the rooms to people not in the same family is against city ordinances.

“About a year ago whenever COVID first started, the Wing Commander at the Air Base said they only wanted one family per house, so in effect that enforced the rule. Once that expired, we started receiving complaints that the houses were once again being used as commercial lodging,” Jones said.

Jones says the crash pads have caused problems.

“When someone buys a house in a residentially owned area, they expect the neighbors to adhere to that. It becomes an issue with parking and other things. Also, it reduces the number of residential homes that might be available for either airmen that come into the city or other citizens of Altus. It has created a problem. We have a shortage of residential homes,” Jones said.

City Councilman Matt Rester says the crash pads give military members who are coming to Altus for varying amounts of time somewhere to stay rather than on base or in a hotel.

“From what I’m told from crash pad owners is crash pads are needed. They offer a lot of things, high speed internet for one. Two, they offer full kitchens that come with a stove and oven and allows the men and women to meal prep, where they can’t do that in a hotel,” Rester said.

Rester says these homes give airmen a better experience in Altus.

“It’s the military men and women that come here to train on our base. A lot of these men and women end up working at the Pentagon, they end up working at the White House, they all end up in Altus at some point. We want their time here to be positive, we don’t want it to be negative, that’s what these homeowners do is offer something positive for people passing through. And they’re here for one to six months,” Rester said.

Now, officials are working to reach a solution.

“I think there’s a couple different ways this can be resolved. It was attempted before COVID first hit, where you get a committee together and you work through it and get a compromise. Or you just let them stay, they’ve been here the better part of 15 years, they’ve never caused anybody any problems,” Rester said.

“The middle ground in our determination was by the family. The big concern is it’s a residentially zone area, for one family, single family residential. If you are stationed here TDY and want to bring your family, we don’t have a problem with that. It’s when you start renting out by the bedroom to nonrelated bedroom, which becomes an issue,” Jones said.

