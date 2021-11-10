Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

DeJoy: USPS was overwhelmed last year, but ready this time for the holidays

In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the U.S. Postal Service is ready to deliver your packages during the peak holiday season.

“Regarding the peak season, I want to begin with three words: We are ready,” he said Wednesday.

DeJoy’s assertion comes after he previously apologized for slow mail delivery during last year’s peak season.

It also follows the unveiling of a 10-year plan for the Postal Service to incorporate a series of changes.

The changes were implemented last month and include longer first-class mail delivery times and cuts to post office hours.

The changes have no affect on about 60% of first-class mail and nearly all periodicals.

“We are ready. So send us your packages and your mail, and we will deliver timely,” DeJoy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit has been filed due to a housing controversy between the City of Altus and residents.
“Crash pads” cause of housing controversy in Altus
Toby Dearinger
Man arrested on child pornography charges in Comanche County
Kelly Harris was elected to Lawton city council's ward two seat in a run-off against Mark...
Harris wins Lawton city council seat, propositions pass
A two vehicle crash occurs on southeast Camelot and 40th in Lawton.
Two vehicles damaged in Lawton crash
Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.
Warrants issued for case that saw $4k in seafood stolen

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
US-funded child care aid nearing reality with Biden bill
Gov. Stitt's order “establishes how and when a birth certificate may be amended under Oklahoma...
Gov. Stitt signs executive order regarding gender and birth certificates
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
LIVE: Rittenhouse lawyers say they will ask for a mistrial
President Joe Biden is seeing disappointing poll numbers, but the Biden administration is...
LIVE: Biden at Baltimore port, showcasing inflation fight
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed