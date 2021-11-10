First Alert Forecast | 11/10AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Wednesday! It’s another day where we’re waking up to cloudy skies and patchy fog! Fog, drizzle/ sprinkles, and light rain is anticipated for much of the area through late morning. Significant visibility reductions are not expected. Cloudy skies are expected for much of the area but clearing will begin this afternoon from west to east. With more sunshine out west, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. For folks east/ north, highs will only rise into the the low to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the mid and upper 20s.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected later this afternoon. The storms will form in north and central Oklahoma forming a squall line as it moves southeast during the evening. The latest trends this morning still show quarter to golf ball sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60mph as the top threats. The tornado threat is low but not zero. Flooding is not expected due to lack moisture in the upper-levels. After all is said and done, rain totals look to top out at half an inch. As a surface low, cold front and dryline trek across the panhandle of Texas and Oklahoma, this combination is to thank for our severe weather threat. Once the front passes through, winds will shift towards the northwest.

Overnight, skies will clear and winds will drop off. This will allow for temperatures to fall into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

With tomorrow being Veteran’s Day, any ceremonies taking place should be rain/ fog free! Skies will clear and tomorrow will be mostly sunny. North to south winds will be light at 5 to 15mph. Temperatures during the afternoon will rise into the mid 60s area wide.

Another cold front moves in Friday, reinforcing cooler air across the Southern Plains. Skies will be sunny with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. North winds will be breezy at times at 10 to 20mph sustained. Anticipated gusts will be higher.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, temperatures will fall into mid 30s thanks to the extra push of cooler air. Saturday will be seasonable with highs rising into the mid 60s. The sun will be shinning with winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15mph. A weak cold front will move in Sunday but it’s not going to impact temperatures. It’ll be more of a wind shift if anything! North winds expected Sunday at 10 to 15mph. Come Sunday afternoon, look for highs in the upper 60s to low 70s! Despite the cold front, temperatures in fact will warm into the middle of next week before a potentially strong cold front moves into Oklahoma the middle to end of next week, along with rain chances.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.