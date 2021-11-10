Expert Connections
Fort Sill hosts Run for the Fallen

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Keith Powers, the Survivor Outreach Services program manager of Fort Sill, joined 7News in studio about Run for the Fallen, which takes place at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 on Fort Sill.

It will honor soldiers or marines who have fallen in the line of duty, and their families.

The run will begin at 500 Upton Road, and will cost $25 to participate.

Interested residents, can register at any of the Fort Sill fitness facilities.

Those who need a pass for the day, can visit the Fort Sill website.

For more information, call 580-442-4916.

