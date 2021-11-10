Goodwill’s annual Free Coat drive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Goodwill is known for giving people the opportunity to shop on a budget, but they’re taking that mission a step further by giving away free coats.

Free coats at Goodwill, its the businesses way of giving back by keeping people warm as we start to cool off.

The 2-day giveaway started 7 years ago, after Goodwill and Vice President of Marketing Missy Beets saw a need in the community.

”Especially working with some of our school systems,” Beets said. “We’ve always been able to donate.”

As the program grew and more donations came rolling in, it went from just giving out free coats to kids, to adults as well.

Goodwill partners with a lot of school and churches, who also deal with people that are in need, this way it just makes it easier and people can be taken of at as many outlets as possible.

”We collect them throughout the year, to make sure we have enough for everyone,” Beets Said. “Our goal is, we do say while supplies last, and so far, keep our fingers crossed we have not run out. Because we do a really good job of collecting them at all of our locations.”

For Beets, this is special.

She sees how something as simple as a warm coat can change someone’s life.

”I love, I been at goodwill now for almost 11 years, and part of the reason, the main reason I’m here is the programs that is supports,” Beets said. “And so, seeing it from the inside and seeing all the good we do throughout the years, no matter what program it is, it’s very important to me.”

Lawton, Altus, Duncan, Chickasha and Wichita Falls Goodwills will be participating in the event.

It’s happening tomorrow and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adults and kids, just show up and fill out a form to receive a coat

