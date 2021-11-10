Expert Connections
Gov. Stitt names new Adjutant General

Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino
Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino(Gov. Kevin Stitt's office)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has named a new Adjutant General for the state of Oklahoma and a commander of the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard.

On Wednesday he named Brigadier General Thomas H. Mancino to the position.

According to Governor Stitt’s office, Mancino has served as Assistant Adjutant General for the Oklahoma Army National Guard since Sept. 2019, and has been a member of the National Guard for 35 years.

Mancino also has three combat deployments and commanded a combat Task Force in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012.

His appointment as Adjutant General will have to be confirmed by the Oklahoma State Senate.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

