Gov. Stitt signs executive order regarding gender and birth certificates

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to stop the Oklahoma State Department of Health from altering genders on birth certificates.

The order came after the OSDH announced it had reached a settlement to allow birth certificates to include a non-binary designation.

In his executive order, Governor Stitt said the OSDH does not have the authority to amend birth certificates under state law.

The order “establishes how and when a birth certificate may be amended under Oklahoma Law.”

It also requires OSDH to remove any reference to amending birth certificates from its website and to inform the governor’s office of any pending litigation regarding birth certificates as well.

Governor Stitt also encouraged lawmakers to pass legislation to clarify that changes in sex or gender on a birth certificate is contrary to state law.

The next legislative session will begin in February.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.