Harris wins Lawton city council seat, propositions pass
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kelly Harris won election to Lawton city council’s ward two seat in a run-off against Mark Malone by five votes Tuesday night.
He takes the seat being vacated by longtime councilman Keith Jackson.
Voters approved a $2 million school bond for Fower Mound Schools in which an early development center will be built for the school district. It passed with 67% of the vote.
A proposition for Mangum students to attend Altus’ Southwest Technology Center also passed with 60% of the votes.
