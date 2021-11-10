Harris wins Lawton city council seat, propositions pass

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kelly Harris won election to Lawton city council’s ward two seat in a run-off against Mark Malone by five votes Tuesday night.

He takes the seat being vacated by longtime councilman Keith Jackson.

Voters approved a $2 million school bond for Fower Mound Schools in which an early development center will be built for the school district. It passed with 67% of the vote.

A proposition for Mangum students to attend Altus’ Southwest Technology Center also passed with 60% of the votes.

