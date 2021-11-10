LPD receives grant worth nearly $60,000 for equipment

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council voted to approve the acceptance of a grant worth nearly $60,000 for the Lawton Police Department at this afternoon’s meeting.

Every year, the Department of Justice gives the Edward Byrne Memorial grant to law enforcement agencies.

Deputy Chief Will Hines said it’s a great opportunity to buy things the department may not be able to afford otherwise.

They always ask the watch commanders what is needed most.

“Because of budget constraints, we can’t get everything we need and so this grant allows us to buy those things and the officers say ‘Hey, I need this and this.’ It’s something we don’t think about everyday because we don’t use the equipment, but it gives us things for training division. It gives dive team equipment, which they need, tac team equipment that we typically wouldn’t get,” Hines said.

The city is splitting the grant with Comanche County, with the city getting 80% and the county receiving the other 20%.

The grand total is almost $74,000 dollars.

