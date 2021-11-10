Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man arrested on child pornography charges in Comanche County

Toby Dearinger
Toby Dearinger(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County man is facing charges related to child pornography.

Toby Dearinger has been charged with soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology and possessing child pornography.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Dearinger allegedly exchanged graphic images and videos with a juvenile in Florida.

The investigation started in April of this year when the girl’s parents reported to the Jacksonville County, Florida Sheriff’s Office that they found sexually explicit images of the girl on her cell phone.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was then contacted to continue the investigation.

Dearinger was arrested Tuesday and booked in the Comanche County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit has been filed due to a housing controversy between the City of Altus and residents.
“Crash pads” cause of housing controversy in Altus
Kelly Harris was elected to Lawton city council's ward two seat in a run-off against Mark...
Harris wins Lawton city council seat, propositions pass
Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.
Warrants issued for case that saw $4k in seafood stolen
A two vehicle crash occurs on southeast Camelot and 40th in Lawton.
Two vehicles damaged in Lawton crash
If you have ever been to the parallel forest in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, you...
Wildlife Refuge relocates popular tree from habitat

Latest News

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 561
420 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Every year, the Department of Justice gives the grant to law enforcement agencies.
LPD receives grant worth nearly $60,000 for equipment
Every year, the Department of Justice gives the grant to law enforcement agencies.
LPD gets Edward Bryne grant from DOJ
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, November 10th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: November 10th