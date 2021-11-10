Man arrested on child pornography charges in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County man is facing charges related to child pornography.

Toby Dearinger has been charged with soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology and possessing child pornography.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Dearinger allegedly exchanged graphic images and videos with a juvenile in Florida.

The investigation started in April of this year when the girl’s parents reported to the Jacksonville County, Florida Sheriff’s Office that they found sexually explicit images of the girl on her cell phone.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was then contacted to continue the investigation.

Dearinger was arrested Tuesday and booked in the Comanche County Detention Center.

