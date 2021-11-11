Expert Connections
BlueCross BlueShield to offer insurance enrollment help in Lawton

BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma will hold two events to help people enroll in health insurance coverage through the federal marketplace.(BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma will be in Lawton this week to help people enroll for insurance for 2022.

The open enrollment period is open from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15.

Licensed specialists from Blue Cross and Blue Shield will host events across the state offering assistance to Oklahomans enrolling in health insurance coverage through the federal marketplace.

There will be two events in Lawton: one from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn on 2nd St.

On Saturday, it will still be at the Hilton Garden Inn, but the hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to see all of the upcoming dates and locations for similar events, you can go online here.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

