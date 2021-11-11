City of Lawton serves breakfast to honor veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Veterans or active duty reservists who work for the City of Lawton, enjoyed a special honorary breakfast Thursday morning.

The City of Lawton took time out to celebrate the over 150 veterans that currently work for the city.

The breakfast included a special performance by the 77th Army Band, and guest speaker Albert Johnson Jr.

Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the city was overjoyed to be able to appreciate their veterans, and give a little something back for all they have done.

“Well, you know, they’ve dedicated their lives to serving this country, one degree or another, and they’re still serving their community,” he said. “And I think it’s important that we recognize their service. There’s a sacrifice that a lot of veterans have born to allow this country to be free and to enjoy the freedoms that we have. We just want to say thank you for all those sacrifices.”

This is the city’s first veteran’s breakfast, but they hope it will not be their last.

