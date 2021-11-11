Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

CNCC breaks ground for new facility

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have some groundbreaking news tonight, the Comanche Nation Childcare Center in Lawton is going from a trailer to a bigger, better facility.

Childcare programs director Carolyn Codopony said this has always been a personal goal for her and the Comanche Nation to be able to offer a facility like this for children.

”I’m real passionate about serving out families, and making sure that their children have quality childcare,” Codopony said. “And so it’s very important to me, and I’m really pleased that we can expand our services and have larger, brand new, modern facility.”

Construction on the new Childcare center is expected to be done by no later than July 2022.

It will have classes for infants through grade school.

It will also include a safe room, cafeteria, and a fun playground for the kids to enjoy.

Lawton Site Director Desiree Divine has been with them since 2002.

She said some of the children she taught are now adults, and seeing them send their children to the same facility is just icing on the cake.

Another bonus for her is that the new federally funded center will be open to the public

”It won’t just be for Comanche children, it will be for everyone, Divine said. “So, it’s something positive for the community. So, I like that it’s gonna be Comanche Nation’s name on it, but it’s gonna be for the community.”

Again this new site will be open to everyone.

so if you want to look into it, just click the link or you can stop by 1608 S.W. 9th street to pick up an application.

Childcare application

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit has been filed due to a housing controversy between the City of Altus and residents.
“Crash pads” cause of housing controversy in Altus
Police arrest Toby Dearinger on Child Pornography Charges.
Man arrested on child pornography charges in Comanche County
Kelly Harris was elected to Lawton city council's ward two seat in a run-off against Mark...
Harris wins Lawton city council seat, propositions pass
A two vehicle crash occurs on southeast Camelot and 40th in Lawton.
Two vehicles damaged in Lawton crash
Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.
Warrants issued for case that saw $4k in seafood stolen

Latest News

With ISS, a therapist provides in-home support to guardians to work through any family issues.
DHS program expanding to Comanche County aims to keep children out of foster care
First Alert Forecast 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Fall settles back in behind the cold front
Keith Powers, the Survivor Outreach Services program manager of Fort Sill, gives details on Run...
Fort Sill hosts Run for the Fallen
Fort Sill hosts Change of Command on Nov. 10.
Assumption of Responsibility ceremony takes place at Fort Sill