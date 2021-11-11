Comanche County Health Department concludes job fair for nurses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wednesday night, the Comanche County Health Department held a job fair event for their nursing program aimed at helping new mothers.

The Health Department reached out to area nurses for their Children First program.

Children First supports first-time mothers, providing weekly checkups to give these mothers all the care and support they need as they enter the newest phase of their lives.

They also connect mothers with the resources they need, along with plenty of emotional support.

“And so sometimes, it’s just that affirmation, pointing those positive things, because many times we don’t do a good job of seeing the positive in ourselves, and so that’s one of the things we do every visit,” Ma’shawn Johnson from Children First said.

Children First covers several counties, including Comanche, Jackson, Caddo and Greer.

Anyone wanting to take part in the program can call the Comanche County Health Department at 580-248-5890.

