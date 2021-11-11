Daycare performs at nursing and rehabilitation center for Veteran’s Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In recognition of Veteran’s Day, a local daycare went out to perform a special program for veterans.

Kids with the daycare dressed up in their most patriotic outfits, and sang several songs for the residents at McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Eustolia Maldonado, one of the daycare’s owners is a veterans themselves, so they know the importance of Veteran’s Day.

“It’s a time to be respecting because allow the soldiers that have sacrificed for our country so I think it’s important to be able to give him that honor,” she said.

The daycare said they love America, and they want to pass that feeling onto the next generation.

