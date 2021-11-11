DHS program expanding to Comanche County aims to keep children out of foster care

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A program expanding to Comanche County is aiming to keep children out of foster care in southwest Oklahoma.

In Oklahoma, over 7,000 children are in the foster care system. The Pay For Success Contract is working to lower that number with preventive services that keep kids with their families.

Melissa Ozbirn is a Child Welfare Supervisor who says programs like Intensive Safety Services, or ISS, can prevent splitting up families.

“No matter what they’ve been through most of the time, they want to be with their family,” Ozbirn said. “They want to be with their parents and if we can lessen that trauma by working preventive services, that is what we need to do.”

When someone calls the state hotline to report abuse or neglect, a referral is sent to the local office.

From there, an investigator assesses the situation at the home. Then they can decide if the child needs to be in DHS custody or they can use Family Centered Services to help.

The goal is to get them help before it’s too late.

“We want to make sure that we are addressing the safety concerns before it gets to a point that is so bad that something happens that we can’t make it better,” Ozbirn said.

With ISS, a therapist provides in-home support to guardians to work through any family issues.

A Program Director for NorthCare Casey Green said the goal is to prevent trauma associated with foster care.

“The program is designed to work with families who have enough strengths going on, enough protective capacities and are able to do a lot of things to keep their kids safe, but they are still struggling in some areas,” Green said.

Eighty percent of the kids who have gone through the program ended up staying with their families.

The program is also expanding to Garfield and Cleveland counties.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, you should call the state hotline at 1-800-522-3511 to report it.

The Arnall Family Foundation and MetaFund is fronting the money for the expansion and has set aside over 700-thousand dollars for it.

