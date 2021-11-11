Falconry event takes flight this week at Quartz Mountain

LONE WOLF, Okla. (KSWO) - Krys Langevin, a local falconer, joined 7News to talk about North American Falconer’s Association’s (NAFA) 60th Annual Falconry Meet which begins on Sunday at the Lodge in Quartz Mountain State Park.

The event will continue throughout the week, and end on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Residents will have the opportunity to learn about falconry and watch many species of hawks, falcons and eagles hunting wild quarry.

The event is free for both adults and children.

More information can be found on the NAFA website.

