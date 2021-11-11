First Alert Forecast | 11/11AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Yesterday’s cold front is long gone but it left behind cooler air! Waking up this Thursday morning, temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees below where we were this time yesterday! Many are in the upper 40s to low 50s. There are some clouds passing by and Frederick radar is showing sprinkles for some counties in southwest Oklahoma. Rain won’t be an issue for this Veteran’s Day because following in wake of yesterday’s front, high pressure will follow. This surface high will build during the day allowing for mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Highs will only rise into the mid 60s north, upper 60s south. Light north to northwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Later this evening, winds will shift towards the southeast. Overnight look for clear skies and light winds. The calm conditions will lead to temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s by sunrise tomorrow morning.

Another cold front will arrive tomorrow morning as well, reinforcing cold air across the Sooner and Lonestar state. With the front passing by, this could lead to light rain showers during pre-dawn hours but this is focused over north/ central Oklahoma. This includes counties along I-40. With limited cloud cover, highs will rise into the upper 50s north to upper 60s south. With the morning cold front, winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15mph.

Friday night into Saturday morning will be cold! Temperatures will remain just at or below freezing for much, if not all, of the area. A freeze advisory/ watch/ warning will likely be needed! Come Saturday afternoon, the surface high overhead will exit and another disturbance arrives. Highs on Saturday will rise into the low to mid 60s with cloud cover increasing as the day goes on. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

This disturbance will dive southeast pushing a cold front into Oklahoma Sunday morning. The front will be dry and in fact have a little impact on highs come Sunday afternoon. The opposite actually as highs will rise into the upper 60s. North winds at 10 to 20mph.

Early next week, a ridge of high pressure will build overhead meaning temperatures will warm! On Monday, look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Tuesday will be warm-- even hot over southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 70s to low 80s! South winds at 10 to 20mph.

Meanwhile, a strong cold front will arrive Wednesday. Any precipitation chances looks to stay to our east but this front will drop temperatures closer to average by the end of next week!

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

