Initial, continued unemployment down in Oklahoma

The national advanced figure for initial claims the week of Nov. 6 showed a decrease in claims.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Continued and initial unemployment claims are down in Oklahoma according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

For the week ending Oct. 30, initial claims reached 2,118, down from the previous week’s 3,442.

Continued claims for that same week reached 15,960 in Oklahoma, down from 16,938 the week before.

“Oklahoma’s continued claims dropped below pre-pandemic levels reported in March 2020 for the second time since the start of the pandemic,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “This past year and a half has been challenging for everyone, and I am so proud of OESC’s dedicated team for their commitment to go above and beyond to help Oklahomans in need.”

The four-week average for continued and initial claims also went down for the week of Oct. 30.

The national advanced figure for initial claims the week of Nov. 6 showed a decrease in claims.

The statewide numbers for that week will be released next Thursday.

