Kiowa tribal members honored for Korean War service

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARNEGIE, Okla. (KSWO) - On the eve of Veterans Day, a group of Kiowa tribal members were honored for their service in the Korean War.

The ceremony was held at the Kiowa Tribes Headquarters.

Three veterans were awarded with a special recognition from the Korean Government, the Ambassador for Peace Medal.

The process for this event began when officials with the Korea Consulate got in touch with the leaders at the Kiowa Tribes office.

“Earlier this year I came to Oklahoma City to present masks for Korean War Veterans and at the time I learned that Native Americans not only participated in World War II but also the Korean War, so at that time on my way back I thought to myself ‘I have to come back again to express gratitude of the Korean People and the Korean Government to Native American Korean War veterans,’” Consul General Ahn Myung Soo said.

And so the Kiowa Tribes Headquarters worked to get in touch with as many Korean War veterans as they could for tonight’s event, a ceremony they were happy to be a part of.

“As Natives we always honor and put our veterans on a pedestal, and they mean a lot to us,” Director of Kiowa Tribe Veterans Department Larue Gouladdle said. “These Korean veterans put a lot on the line, they left their homes and families and they fought in this Korean War you know to help South Korea and it is a very very high honor for them.”

In the future, Kiowa officials hope to honor those veterans who have passed on, awarding their surviving family with another ceremony.

