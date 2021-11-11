Law enforcement arrest Antonio McCray in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More details have been about the arrest of a man Lawton police have been searching for on several warrants.

Police said on Wednesday, they got a tip from U.S. Marshalls that Antonio McCray was staying at the Economy Inn in Lawton.

Detectives and Marshalls set up surveillance around the Inn, then later trailed McCray and stopped him in a felony traffic stop.

There they arrested the man, and inside the car they found baggies of methamphetamine.

In addition to his 11 county warrants, McCray now faces a number of drug charges.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.