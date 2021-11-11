Michael Brown to serve second term as Civilian Aide to Secretary of the Army

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Michael Brown will serve a second term as the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, Oklahoma South.

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth made the announcement in a letter this month.

A Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army serves as an advisor to the secretary when it comes to issues in the region. They also promote relations between the Army and the public.

“It is a privilege and an honor to represent Oklahoma and Lawton Fort Sill in this capacity,” Brown said. “I look forward to continuing to collaborate with soldiers, their families, and our community to build networks that foster positive relationships and augment the Army’s mission. There’s a beautiful story to be told in Southern Oklahoma and I am looking forward to continuing to share it in this next chapter.”

Brown has served on both the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and the Military Affairs Committee.

