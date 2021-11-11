Expert Connections
OBI hosts Veterans Day blood drive

OBI held a blood drive for Veterans Day in Lawton.
OBI held a blood drive for Veterans Day in Lawton.(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re looking for a way to honor veterans this Veterans Day, you might consider donating blood.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute hosted a special Veteran’s Day blood drive at the Richard J. Boatsman, MD Center Thursday.

They invited the public to come out and make a lifesaving donation in celebration of the nation’s veterans, active service members and their families.

Officials said that veterans of war and active military members, which make up most of their dedicated volunteer donors, truly appreciate the importance of giving blood regularly.

“It was very important that I came out today,” veteran Robert Collins said. “Maybe by me giving today, and any other day that I maybe could save a life. That’s the very most important thing, that this is all about, it’s about saving a life. Giving that person an extra chance in life.”

Donations are being accepted until 6 p.m. Thursday at 211 SW A Ave., and veterans and their family members will receive a special gift for donating.

