Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma to see $4B for roads from newly-passed infrastructure bill

Oklahoma will see more than $4 billion in funding for highways due to the recently passed...
Oklahoma will see more than $4 billion in funding for highways due to the recently passed infrastructure bill.
By Haley Wilson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Following the passing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, about a trillion dollars will be dispersed across the country.

In Oklahoma, over $4 billion of that funding will be going to the state’s highways, which will be spread out over five years.

According to Oklahoma’s transportation secretary, they were counting on that money to continue to carry out the state’s eight-year construction work plan.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Toby Dearinger on Child Pornography Charges.
Man arrested on child pornography charges in Comanche County
A lawsuit has been filed due to a housing controversy between the City of Altus and residents.
“Crash pads” cause of housing controversy in Altus
A two vehicle crash occurs on southeast Camelot and 40th in Lawton.
Two vehicles damaged in Lawton crash
Gov. Stitt's order “establishes how and when a birth certificate may be amended under Oklahoma...
Gov. Stitt signs executive order regarding gender and birth certificates
Kelly Harris was elected to Lawton city council's ward two seat in a run-off against Mark...
Harris wins Lawton city council seat, propositions pass

Latest News

A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, November 11th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: November 11th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, November 11th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: November 11th
A surface high pressure will build allowing for mostly sunny skies, north/northwest winds, and...
First Alert Forecast | 11/11AM
Comanche County Health Department concludes job fair for nurses.
Comanche County Health Department concludes job fair for nurses