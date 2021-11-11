Oklahoma to see $4B for roads from newly-passed infrastructure bill

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Following the passing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, about a trillion dollars will be dispersed across the country.

In Oklahoma, over $4 billion of that funding will be going to the state’s highways, which will be spread out over five years.

According to Oklahoma’s transportation secretary, they were counting on that money to continue to carry out the state’s eight-year construction work plan.

