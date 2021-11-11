United Way of Southwest Oklahoma begins ticket sells for car giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - United Way joined 7News to give more details on a car raffle.

United Way has teamed up with Classic Chevrolet and tickets are $35 each or $100 for four.

The last day to purchase tickets online is Nov. 14 at midnight, or those interested can get tickets at Classic Lawton Chevrolet until Saturday, Nov. 13.

The winner will be announced Nov. 30.

Funds raised will go toward UWSWOK’s mission of supporting the southwest Oklahoma community.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.