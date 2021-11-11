Expert Connections
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma begins ticket sells for car giveaway

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - United Way joined 7News to give more details on a car raffle.

United Way has teamed up with Classic Chevrolet and tickets are $35 each or $100 for four.

The last day to purchase tickets online is Nov. 14 at midnight, or those interested can get tickets at Classic Lawton Chevrolet until Saturday, Nov. 13.

The winner will be announced Nov. 30.

Funds raised will go toward UWSWOK’s mission of supporting the southwest Oklahoma community.

