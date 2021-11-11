Veteran’s Day ceremony takes place at Duncan High School

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Veteran’s Day Breakfast held by Duncan High School students, was a little different this year.

The high school’s student council got together with their sponsors, and chose to hold a ceremony in front of the school.

Students invited numerous veterans from around Southwest Oklahoma to honor, and also put together a remembrance table.

The display was made up of symbolic items that show the sacrifice, dedication, and courage that Veterans demonstrate daily.

“I think Veteran’s Day should honestly be an everyday thing, because these veterans it’s not just today that they’re fighting, they’re fighting every day,” Ava Curry, Senior Class President at Duncan High School, said. “They’re out there doing things that not everyone’s called to do. And so I just think that it’s so important to recognize the importance of Veterans and why they’re doing these things, because it means so much to them.”

All five branches were represented at the event, and students are hoping they can continue this new tradition with another ceremony next year.

