1,063 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 646.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,063 new Coronavirus cases in the state Friday.

The department did not report any new numbers Thursday due to the Veterans Day holiday, meaning the numbers reported from Friday are for two days.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 646.

There are currently 6,075 active cases of the virus in Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control reported 52 new deaths from the Coronavirus on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 11,633.

