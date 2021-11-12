7News First Alert Weather: Reinforcing cold front arrives tomorrow bringing a light freeze to parts of Texoma Saturday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and becoming chilly with overnight lows falling into the low 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

On Friday, a reinforcing cold front will arrive around the morning commute bringing along breezy winds out of the north at 10-20 mph. Wind chills will briefly dip into the mid 30s. There will be a lack of moisture with this front, therefore rain is unlikely. This will allow a secondary push of cool and dry air to filter back in across Texoma. Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions will be present as relative humidity drops less than 20% in some spots. Fires that start will be hard to contain and could spread rapidly.

Good radiational cooling will set in Friday night and Saturday morning where parts of Texoma will experience the first light freeze of the fall season. Temperatures will range anywhere from 29-34°. Prepare ahead of time by providing shelter for your animals, covering tender plants and vegetation and making sure that the heater works in your home. Temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will rebound into the mid 60s during the afternoon.

A developing ridge of high pressure from the west along with a warm front that will move across the area will allow temperatures to warm into the low-to-mid 70s. Plus, another cold front is scheduled to arrive by the middle of next week.

