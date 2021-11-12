Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Reinforcing cold front arrives tomorrow bringing a light freeze to parts of Texoma Saturday morning

Series of dry fronts over the next several days
By Noel Rehm
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and becoming chilly with overnight lows falling into the low 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

On Friday, a reinforcing cold front will arrive around the morning commute bringing along breezy winds out of the north at 10-20 mph. Wind chills will briefly dip into the mid 30s. There will be a lack of moisture with this front, therefore rain is unlikely. This will allow a secondary push of cool and dry air to filter back in across Texoma. Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions will be present as relative humidity drops less than 20% in some spots. Fires that start will be hard to contain and could spread rapidly.

Good radiational cooling will set in Friday night and Saturday morning where parts of Texoma will experience the first light freeze of the fall season. Temperatures will range anywhere from 29-34°. Prepare ahead of time by providing shelter for your animals, covering tender plants and vegetation and making sure that the heater works in your home. Temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will rebound into the mid 60s during the afternoon.

A developing ridge of high pressure from the west along with a warm front that will move across the area will allow temperatures to warm into the low-to-mid 70s. Plus, another cold front is scheduled to arrive by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Toby Dearinger on Child Pornography Charges.
Man arrested on child pornography charges in Comanche County
A lawsuit has been filed due to a housing controversy between the City of Altus and residents.
“Crash pads” cause of housing controversy in Altus
Gov. Stitt's order “establishes how and when a birth certificate may be amended under Oklahoma...
Gov. Stitt signs executive order regarding gender and birth certificates
A two vehicle crash occurs on southeast Camelot and 40th in Lawton.
Two vehicles damaged in Lawton crash
Law enforcement arrest Antonio McCray in Lawton

Latest News

Volunteers at Lawton's Center for Creative Living preps meals for those who are homebound.
United Way Spotlight: Lawton’s Center for Creative Living
The day started off with a free luncheon, everyone was able to sit around visit with one...
CU’s luncheon and ceremony celebrated Veterans
Lawton daycare dresses up and performs McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for...
Daycare performs at nursing and rehabilitation center for Veteran’s Day
Krys Langevin, a local falconer, gives details on North American Falconer’s Association’s 60th...
Falconry event takes flight this week at Quartz Mountain