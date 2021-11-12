Balloon festival set for this weekend in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - If you need a chance to get up, up and away, the city of Altus will host their Inaugural Balloon Festival and Airport Day this weekend.

“We’re really excited. This is the first time, we’ve been told that it’s been done before, but none of us remember it, so this is the first one,” recreation director for the City of Altus Michael Shive said. “But Friday night, we’re starting out with kind of a big Hangar dance with a balloon glow. We’re doing 18 and up that night give the adults something to do. We’ll start around 5:30. They want to come out and start meeting the balloonist and kind of seeing how things work, if they have questions.”

The festival runs this Friday and Saturday at the Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport.

It kicks off Friday night with a special 40′s style Hangar Dance.

The dance is for ages 18 and up only, and gives adults a chance to enjoy some free time.

It beings at 5:30 in the evening with mingling and drinks, and is followed by a Balloon Glow at 6:30.

The Western Fliers will take the stage at 7:30 in the evening, with a great mix of country music.

There will be snacks and a cash bar.

The party then kicks off on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. with balloon setup.

And, at 6 a.m., there will be a balloon festival pancake breakfast that will run until 10 at the Southwest Tech Aviation Center.

The money from this fundraiser will be used to help send Aviation Maintenance Students to the State Skills Competition.

Throughout the weekend, attendees will also be able to see hands-on activities provided by the Altus HS Aviation Maintenance Students .

So make sure to stop by Hangar 33!

For the festival Saturday, there will be also be local school performances, concerts, static aviation displays, food trucks, and craft vendors.

The cost for the festival is $10 a car load, and proceeds will go to help the growth of the festival.

