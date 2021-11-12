CU’s luncheon and ceremony celebrated Veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The day started off with a free luncheon, everyone was able to sit around visit with one another as they ate.

Food Service director Joseph Worrell and his Sodexo team partnered with Cameron University to make sure veterans and active duty service members were taken care of.

“Cameron University, they do a great job in the community,” Worrell said. “Vicki Hensen, I partnered with, to be able to make sure to have the veterans paid for or eat for free. And then just the Sedexo team here, putting things together to make sure that it looks good, the food taste well and everybody has a good time today.”

Worrell was more than happy to be apart of this event, seeing as his father and sister served in the military.

After the veterans, active duty, and their families were full, they headed over to Veteran’s Grove, just north of campus, for a ceremony.

It began with Cameron’s ROTC presenting the colors... and continued with the reading of names who have recently fallen.

Colonel Michael J. Kimball was the guest speaker and says he was honored to speak to the men and women who served before him.

”We have Veterans in the crowd who were obviously invited today,” Kimball said. “We recognized as they, as Albert Johnson has them stand up today. Then, just the pomp and circumstance of a ceremony of this magnitude and just honestly taking the time out of your day, a hour a hour and a half, to do something like this and celebrate that service of men and women to our nation is absolutely wonderful.”

Colonel Kimball has served in the Army for 25 years.

He said after all that time, he’s still having fun serving our country, and the relationship he’s seen between Lawton and Fort Sill has been a blessing.

”I’m surrounded daily by a great group of folks, teammates and we have that common vision, that common purpose, to make our army better,” Kimball said. “And it’s just a joy to come to work everyday. It really really is.”

After the ceremony, the guest were encouraged to walk around and see the 7 thousand flags that were put out throughout the campus to honor those who have fallen.

