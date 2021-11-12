Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

CU’s luncheon and ceremony celebrated Veterans

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The day started off with a free luncheon, everyone was able to sit around visit with one another as they ate.

Food Service director Joseph Worrell and his Sodexo team partnered with Cameron University to make sure veterans and active duty service members were taken care of.

“Cameron University, they do a great job in the community,” Worrell said. “Vicki Hensen, I partnered with, to be able to make sure to have the veterans paid for or eat for free. And then just the Sedexo team here, putting things together to make sure that it looks good, the food taste well and everybody has a good time today.”

Worrell was more than happy to be apart of this event, seeing as his father and sister served in the military.

After the veterans, active duty, and their families were full, they headed over to Veteran’s Grove, just north of campus, for a ceremony.

It began with Cameron’s ROTC presenting the colors... and continued with the reading of names who have recently fallen.

Colonel Michael J. Kimball was the guest speaker and says he was honored to speak to the men and women who served before him.

”We have Veterans in the crowd who were obviously invited today,” Kimball said. “We recognized as they, as Albert Johnson has them stand up today. Then, just the pomp and circumstance of a ceremony of this magnitude and just honestly taking the time out of your day, a hour a hour and a half, to do something like this and celebrate that service of men and women to our nation is absolutely wonderful.”

Colonel Kimball has served in the Army for 25 years.

He said after all that time, he’s still having fun serving our country, and the relationship he’s seen between Lawton and Fort Sill has been a blessing.

”I’m surrounded daily by a great group of folks, teammates and we have that common vision, that common purpose, to make our army better,” Kimball said. “And it’s just a joy to come to work everyday. It really really is.”

After the ceremony, the guest were encouraged to walk around and see the 7 thousand flags that were put out throughout the campus to honor those who have fallen.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Toby Dearinger on Child Pornography Charges.
Man arrested on child pornography charges in Comanche County
A lawsuit has been filed due to a housing controversy between the City of Altus and residents.
“Crash pads” cause of housing controversy in Altus
Gov. Stitt's order “establishes how and when a birth certificate may be amended under Oklahoma...
Gov. Stitt signs executive order regarding gender and birth certificates
A two vehicle crash occurs on southeast Camelot and 40th in Lawton.
Two vehicles damaged in Lawton crash
Kelly Harris was elected to Lawton city council's ward two seat in a run-off against Mark...
Harris wins Lawton city council seat, propositions pass

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Reinforcing cold front arrives tomorrow bringing a light freeze to parts of Texoma Saturday morning
Volunteers at Lawton's Center for Creative Living preps meals for those who are homebound.
United Way Spotlight: Lawton’s Center for Creative Living
Lawton daycare dresses up and performs McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for...
Daycare performs at nursing and rehabilitation center for Veteran’s Day
Krys Langevin, a local falconer, gives details on North American Falconer’s Association’s 60th...
Falconry event takes flight this week at Quartz Mountain