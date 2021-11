LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - No one was injured when a dump truck rolled over in Lawton Friday morning.

It happened around 8:30 near 38th and Lee Blvd.

According to Lawton Police, the truck went to dump a load when it tipped over.

No one was hurt in the crash and the truck was eventually turned upright.

