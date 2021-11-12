CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cache High School senior is this week’s FFA 4-H Friend of the Week.

Payten Cole has a bright future ahead of him and I saw it as soon as I met him.

He’s making straight A’s, is a great speaker and like all the kids we recognize in this segment, he’s a hard worker.

Cole will give you a run for your money if you go up against him shooting skeet.

I should have known better, considering he’s been shooting competitively since he was in 6th grade, and was a state qualifier on Cache FFA’s skeet shooting team in 2019. But that’s not the only thing he’s committed to.

“I do livestock judging, skeet shooting, ag communications, I show that heifer, I do extemporaneous speaking and prepared public speaking,” he said. “I’m the President of the Cache Chapter.”

Cole has focused heavily on speaking events and shooting for the last several years, and just this year bought a heifer with his own money, after working at the Co-Op in Chattanooga.

“It means a lot, it makes you care about it a lot more,” he said. “You stay dedicated because you know your money is on the line.”

Though he’s grown up around agriculture, he’s now learning a new set of skills.

“It’s a lot of responsibility, that’s a big part of it,” Cole said. “Take care of it everyday, nurture it and get ready for shows.”

While he excels in FFA, he’s also excelling in the classroom.

Cache’s FFA Advisor, Kelly Jenkins couldn’t be more proud and said he’s the first one she’ll call if she needs something done.

“He’s a 4.0 student, keeps his grades up even being as busy he is,” she said. “I think he’ll be very successful, with all the different things he’s involved in.”

It’s quite an impressive feat to make all A’s with a busy extra-curricular schedule, but it’s that dedication that’s leading him to Oklahoma State University.

He’s planning to major in Ag Communications.

”I think having young people doing things like that is promising for the future of agriculture,” SUBJECT said. “I hope to be able to be in that career through college and beyond that.”

Cole will be getting ready for Cattlemen’s Congress with his heifer, June, and then start to focus on his speeches for next Spring.

