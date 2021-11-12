First Alert Forecast | 11/12AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A shortwave continues to bring rain showers for those north of I-40. This chance will end later this morning but for us here in southwest Oklahoma and north Texas are seeing clear conditions. Also happening this morning, a cold front is moving southward. Bringing with it gusty north/ northwest winds and cooler/ drier air. Wind gusts could be as high as the 30s but current observations are showing gusts into the low 40s too. With the reinforcement of cooler air, daytime highs will only rise into the upper 50s north, low to mid 60s along the Red River, and upper 60s south. Skies will remain mostly sunny and no precipitation is expected! Winds during the day will be out of the north at 10 to 20mph with anticipated gusts higher.

Drier air is also expected to follow through with the cold front, leading to low relative humidity values. This especially in the western part of the viewing area. With the breezy northwest winds and drier air, elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions are expected today!

Winds will die down this evening and we’ll see clear skies overnight. This combo will lead to good radiational cooling tonight. A freeze watch will be in place this evening through tomorrow morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. The watch includes ALL of southwest Oklahoma counties. Frost/ freeze conditions could kill crops, sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

With the cool air mass centered over Oklahoma early Saturday morning temperatures are expected to go below freezing over much of the state. As mentioned previously, a freeze watch is in effect for all of western and central Oklahoma for early Saturday morning.

Temperatures come tomorrow afternoon will rebound into the mid 60s east with the low 70s west. We’ll call it a mix of sun and clouds for sky conditions tomorrow with south winds at 10 to 15mph. A dry cold front will move in Sunday morning, shifting winds towards the north at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s all across the viewing area.

Temperatures will warm heading into early next week. Mondays highs will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s. South winds at 10 to 15mph with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be warm-- hot even. Highs will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s!! South winds will be breezy at 15 to 25mph. Gusts will be higher. This warm weather won’t last as another cold front will dive south Wednesday morning. Highs by Thursday will drop into the upper 50s.

Have a good Friday and a better weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

