Kiowa Casino breaks ground at Hobart location

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOBART, Okla. (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino broke ground Friday at its new location in Hobart, Oklahoma.

The new casino will be located off Highway 183 near 5th street in Hobart, and will be the first Kiowa Casino in Kiowa County.

“This is an exciting new page in the Kiowa Casino Properties story,” Jon Peters, Chief Operating Officer, said. “The success of our Red River, Carnegie, and Verden properties speaks to the attention to detail our guests expect from Kiowa Casino Properties. With the addition of Kiowa Casino Hobart, we will continue to deliver and exceed that promise.”

Kiowa Casino Hobart is set to open in 2022.

“As Kiowa Casino Properties expands, we will continue to put our guests first in order to provide an exciting entertainment experience that’s close to home,” Peters said. “We are overjoyed to welcome the Hobart community into the Kiowa family and excited to see the magic we create together.”

