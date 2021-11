LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire Thursday evening in Lawton.

The call went out a little after 8:00 p.m. for a home on southwest 14th Place.

It’s not clear what caused the fire at this time, but the fire marshal was called out to investigate.

You can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.