MacArthur Key Club holds Veteran’s Day parade

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday, a group of MacArthur High School students observed Veteran’s Day with a special parade.

The schools’ Key Club held its Veterans Day Parade at the Veterans Center on Flower Mound.

The club first held a parade last year, to give veterans some love during the COVID lockdown, and members were excited to continue the project.

For this year’s parade, the club even brought in other MacArthur school groups for what they hope will be a yearly tradition.

“We have the drumline, the highlanderettes and the cheerleaders are out here, the national honor society, it’s a whole school community to come out and honor out veterans,” Key Club Adviser Lorrie Barnes said.

Key Club member Matthew Nicholas said he enjoyed being at the event.

“It’s nice to like be out here and you know support them especially on a day like this since you know they serve us so it’s just nice to be here and you know feel a little bit for this thing to do like,” he said.

Hudson Herring, another Key Club member, said Veteran’s Day is is important.

“Giving back to veterans is always an important part of the year and I heard quote the other day that said ‘Veteran’s Day should not just be one day, it should be every day,’ because they give their life all the time so that’s why we’re right here giving back to the most important people that give us their lives for us,” he said.

And the club has a number of projects planned for the future, including Day with the Vets,” where they take area veterans to Bricktown to watch a baseball game.

