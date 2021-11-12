Expert Connections
Man facing several charges after chase in Lawton

A man was arrested after a chase that ended in someone's backyard in Lawton.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was arrested in Lawton after leading police on a chase.

According to Lawton Police, around 4:15 Thursday afternoon, an officer spotted Steven Morrison driving near NW 20th and NW Floyd.

Police said Morrison was known to have a suspended license and a warrant for his arrest.

The officer then saw Morrison make an improper turn on Hoover and attempted to pull him over.

According to a police report, Morrison pulled into a nearby apartment complex parking lot where the officer saw him reach for something in his car before Morrison then drove off, cutting across Sheridan.

At some point, he lost control of the car and crashed into the backyard of a home.

Police said he then got out of the car and tried to run off before he was arrested.

In his pocket, officers said they found baggies containing methamphetamine and a large amount of cash.

A digital black scale and baggies containing X8 blue Roxy M30 pills were also found as well as a 9mm gun on the floorboard of the car.

Morrison is facing nine charges including possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

