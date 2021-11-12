New details released in Lawton house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Investigators with the Lawton Fire Marshal’s Office have released new information on a fire that broke out at a home on SW 14th.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to investigators, there was no one in the home at the time of the fire, and there were no utilities hooked up to it, either.

They said squatters had been seen in and out of the home earlier.

An exact cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.