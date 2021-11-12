United Way Spotlight: Lawton’s Center for Creative Living

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week’s United Way Spotlight is Lawton’s Center for Creative Living.

The non-profit didn’t skip a beat during the pandemic.

They continued to safely deliver hot, nutritious meals five days a week, up from the normal three, to ensure senior citizens were taken care of.

The Center is now back to normal operations and 7News Caitlin Williams went to learn how they stay afloat with donations, grants and funding from United Way.

Three days a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Center for Creative Living, volunteers are hard at work preparing hot, nutritious meals to be sent out to the homebound.

“They are getting well from an incident or illness and they’re our most at risk and that’s before COVID,” Lorene Miller, executive director of Center for Creative Living, said. “So we try to make sure they have a hot nutritious meal three days a week and sometimes for the weekend.”

In addition to the 150 people they serve three days a week, the Center also provides plenty of activities to keep seniors entertained.

“We have art classes, quilting, knitting, crochet classes, book club, women’s bible study,” she said. “Everything is back and going strong.”

These services are provided through donations and grants, and come at no cost to visitors.

“There is no charge for anything here. Not even the meals,” Miller said. “We ask for donations to help offset the cost of the food. If someone doesn’t have a donation, we do not turn them away.”

The Center for Creative Living was allocated $80,000 after last year’s United Way campaign, funding that’s detrimental to keeping our senior citizens well.

“If it wasn’t for UW, this wouldn’t be happening,” Miller said. “We’d be able to stay open, but this service, which is so important to the senior citizens wouldn’t be possible.”

As the United Way’s fundraising campaign comes to an end in the next few weeks Frank Myers, the vice president of community engagement encourages the community to contribute, to keep places, like the Center for Creative Living, going.

“This is why we do what we do - to support our community, senior citizens through the dollars we raise through our campaign to keep organizations like this open, to take care of our greatest generation,” he said.

And this year, the United Way is making it easy to donate.

“One of the cool things we’re doing this year is our roundup,” Myers said. “Log in, plug in your card, every time you make a purchase and it rounds up to the nearest dollar. And that just comes off your card throughout the year.”

In addition to the roundup, the United Way offers a number of options to donate.

More information can be found on UWSWOK’s website.

The campaign ends Dec. 1 and their goal is to reach $1.25 million, though they will take donations all year long.

