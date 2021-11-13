Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Freezing start to the weekend with a series of cold fronts on the way

Warming trend starts early next week before cool air is reinforced
By Noel Rehm
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, prime radiational cooling will occur allowing for the first freeze of the fall season by Saturday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of southwest Oklahoma and Montague County. While, areas just south of the Red River could also briefly experience temperatures as low as 32 degrees. Temperatures will still be cold enough across northwest Texas to support patchy frost.

On Saturday, temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s and winds will increase out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Skies will be sunny and it’ll be a great afternoon to enjoy outdoors.

Another cold front will move through early Sunday morning reinforcing the cool and dry air mass currently in place. Due to a lack of moisture, this front will not produce any rainfall. Highs will top out in the mid 60s and winds will shift back to the northeast at 5-15 mph.

A ridge of high pressure moves in from the west early next week allowing temperatures to get back about average with highs reaching into the low 80s on Tuesday. The next cold front is set to arrive on Wednesday morning increasing clouds across Texoma and dropping temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s to end the next workweek.

