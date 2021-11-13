Cameron University Admissions holds Pickaxe Preview event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Prospective college students, from all over Southwest Oklahoma, came to Cameron University, to learn more about what the university can offer them.

The event, dubbed the Pickaxe Preview, is an informational guide through the campus, and gave many students almost every tool that they would need to get started on their higher education.

High schoolers got a chance to meet with each of the different departments, and even spoke with current students to figure out their thoughts on the school.

“We actually get a real energizing boost when we have students on campus,” Katy Means, assistant director of admissions, said. “We love introducing students to Cameron, we love for them to understand what we have to offer, and we want them to know also that we’re here to help them. They may have questions, and they might be first-generation students, and we want to be here to guide them through the process.”

The Pickaxe Preview is already over, but any one interested in starting their degree started, can visit the school’s website.

